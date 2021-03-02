Parineeti Chopra Unveils Teaser Of 'Saina', Fans Are 'super Excited About It'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 02, 2021, to share the teaser of her upcoming film titled Saina, which is a biopic on Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actor also penned a simple caption revealing details about the same. On seeing the teaser, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared the teaser of the much-awaited film Saina. The teaser starts with a girl running the badminton court holding the Indian flag. It also goes on to show glimpses of Saina’s childhood, training and many more details. In a split-second, one can notice Parineeti’s face which then gives a close look at her face. The teaser ends with her saying that no matter who is there on the opposite side, she will just hit. One can also hear intense music in the background.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a simple note. She wrote, “SAINA! ðŸ¸ 26th March in cinemas”. She also tagged the cast and crew of the member along with Saina Nehwal. Watch Saina teaser below.

As soon as Parineeti Chopra shared the post online, fans commented with all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for her role in the teaser, while some could not stop going gaga over the teaser. One of the users wrote, “wow! Super excited Pari”, while the other one wrote, “woah. What a teaser. Totally love it”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Saina happens to be one of the most anticipated biopic films in the upcoming months. Parineeti Chopra has been chosen to play her role, and the actor had been preparing for her for quite some time. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several film projects, including this one, have been delayed. Now that the theatres have finally opened, the makers have decided to announce the release date of Saina. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 26, which is barely a month away.

