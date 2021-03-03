John Abraham Wanted Theatrical Release For 'Mumbai Saga' Reveals Sanjay Gupta

There are reports that Mumbai Saga will skip the big screen release and will opt for an OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video; however, the makers have now decided to go for a theatrical release. Director Sanjay Gupta shared in a recent interview what convinced him to take the movies to the theatre and how both his lead actors, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi preferred a theatrical release.

Mumbai Saga will release in theatres

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the movie Mumbai Saga, which was reportedly heading towards the digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video but is now set to release in theatres. Director Sanjay Gupta in an interview with Mid-day revealed that the credit for choosing a theatrical release goes to his lead actors, John and Emraan. He shared that John has been ready to release the movie in cinemas since December and Emraan stood with him in this decision. He added that the actors have given makers the faith to go for a big-screen release.

The director is known for entertaining his audiences with massy movies and shares that the upcoming movie is also made for a community viewing experience. He expressed that while doing the sound design for the movie, he imagined it playing on screen 2 of Juhu PVR and added that the dialogues that his characters are saying can’t be enjoyed properly without the cinema experience. He also said that OTT would be a better option if they were losing money, but theatres are safe as there they won’t lose money.

Further, Gupta stated that someone has to take a leap in the industry and thus the makers of Mumbai Saga are taking that risk. He said that producers are hoping for it work so it increases the scope for all the other films. The director says that he is looking forward to the cinema release but also wants people to keep their safety as their first priority, he advised them to wear masks, follow protocol and to go watch the movie only if they feel comfortable.

