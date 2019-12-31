The Debate
From Kareena Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan, Here Are Some Celeb Inspired Desi Fashion For You

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and many more were seen in different desi outfits in the year 2019. Have a look at the best desi outfit. Have a look

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor

2019 saw many events and festivals where celebrities came out looking their best. Nothing can beat a desi look with a perfect spark on your face. Let it be a red carpet event or any festive event, like Diwali, all the celebrities have come out with different desi outfits. Have a look at some celebrity-inspired desi looks to draw inspiration from:

Desi looks of celebs that we just can’t get over

Published:
