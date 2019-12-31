From Kareena Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan, Here Are Some Celeb Inspired Desi Fashion For You

2019 saw many events and festivals where celebrities came out looking their best. Nothing can beat a desi look with a perfect spark on your face. Let it be a red carpet event or any festive event, like Diwali, all the celebrities have come out with different desi outfits. Have a look at some celebrity-inspired desi looks to draw inspiration from:

Desi looks of celebs that we just can’t get over

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a polka dot lehenga for this year's Diwali celebration. The beautiful blue dupatta was an addition to her looks. Kareena looked simply beautiful in this dress combination. With some statement diamonds, she decorated her blouse's plunging neckline.

Sara Ali Khan, in this photo, is seen wearing a saree. Sara sports a mustard-coloured sari in this picture. She added a caption to go with the traditional look as well, and the caption reads: Diwali Dhamaka Shuru.

This Diwali Sara Ali Khan was dressed in a vibrant red short Anarkali. The contrasting golden embroidery brought to her outfit an extra zing. The actress's earring and wavy hair were top-notch.

Alia Bhatt looked like a dream at her best friend Devika Advani's wedding in Delhi in February in a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree. The blouse and the pallu of her bold saree were sprayed by clusters of blue beads or sequins for optimum sparkle. She also wore a baby pink choker necklace tied it all together in Kundan. Alia wore the tones of pink jewellery with her soft make-up.

