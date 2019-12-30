Sona Mohapatra Rocks A Monokini, Looks Bold And Stunning | See Pics

Sona Mohapatra made headlines for protesting against Sony TV and their decision to get Anu Malik back as the judge for Indian Idol 11. After successfully voicing out her opinion on Twitter and getting Anu Malik out of the reality show, Sona Mohapatra is seen posing on the rocks sporting a monokini. Here is a glimpse of the singer’s bold avatar:

Sona Mohapatra rocks a monokini, on the Rocks

In the recent post that Sona Mohapatra made on Instagram, she was seen in a completely new and bold avatar. In the pictures, Sona Mohapatra was sporting a pitch-black monokini. Sona Mohapatra’s monokini looks will surely blow your mind. The images feature the singer sitting on rocks and posing in the black monokini in complete ease. On the accessory front, Sona Mohapatra has paired the outfit with absolutely nothing and kept it simple yet attractive. Sona Mohapatra is sitting barefoot on the rocks with bright sunlight enlightening the pictures. The seaside setup, and Sona Mohapatra monokini is the perfect bold outfit that anyone can sport in summers to face the scorching sun and also get a natural suntan at the same time.

Sona Mohapatra and #Metoo controversy

Sona Mohapatra made headlines for quite some time due to her indulgence in the #Metoo controversy. Since last year, the singer has been making rounds in the news for the allegations that she made over Anu Malik on social media and accused the latter of #Metoo. Sona Mohapatra and Anu Malik had to leave Indian Idol 10 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs respectively due to the controversy. Earlier this year, Sona Mohapatra also bashed out Sony TV for getting Anu Malik back on the judges' panel, and the channel had to replace him with Himesh Reshammiya for Indian Idol 11.

