Katrina Kaif's 2019 All-yellow Looks; Here Are All Her Yellow Outfits From The Year

Katrina Kaif, the half-British half-Indian supermodel and Bollywood actor, has completed 16 years in Bollywood. In the time she has spent there, she has worked with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan. She has delivered many super-hit movies too.

In the year 2019, she also started her own line of makeup by the name Kay. The brand has been promoted by many of her co-stars and people of the industry. The star is also widely appreciated by fans for her elegant and striking fashion statements. This year, Katrina took things differently and was seen in several yellow outfits. Here are all the yellow outfits that Katrina wore in 2019.

Katrina Kaif's 2019 looks "all yellow":

Katrina Kaif was seen at the IIFA Awards 2019 sporting in a yellow outfit while performing. She was wearing a yellow top and black leather pants. To complete her look, she was also wearing glares.

In this post, we can see Katrina Kaif in a pastel yellow saree. The saree has a floral design on it and suits her all-traditional look. She is also wearing matching jewellery to complete her look.

We can see Katrina in a yellow one-shoulder, one-piece dress. Its hem has a cut in front, making the dress unique. Her matching yellow glares complete her look.

In this post, we can see Katrina Kaif in a multicolour brassiere with a yellow shirt on it. She is wearing jewellery, adding to her look. Her dewey makeup completed the look.

We can see Katrina Kaif in a yellow jumpsuit-like outfit. The dress is printed with flowers and butterflies. It is a simple dress yet looks elegant.

We can see Katrina Kaif in an off-shoulder yellow sweater. She is seen promoting a shoe brand in the picture. Her natural makeup completes her looks.

In this picture, we can see Katrina Kaif with her manager for the brand Kay. Katrina is seen in a yellow one-piece dress. The red lipstick completes her look.

Katrina Kaif is seen in a yellow off-shoulder one-piece dress. The full-sleeved dress looks beautiful on the diva. Her simple makeup completes her look.

