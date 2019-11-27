From Kartik Aaryan To Sidharth Malhotra, Actors Reveal Their Celebrity Crushes

Fans are always excited to discover new things about their Bollywood idols. For the stars that made it in the industry on their own, it is always a dream to meet their idols and "crushes" and get a chance to work with them. Now, it is a common practice for directors to cast the stars opposite their "crushes." This move is sometimes just a publicity stunt, while there are times that the directors end up playing match-makers for the stars. The celebrities often reveal their crushes in various interviews and talk shows. Take a look at these Bollywood celebrities who confessed their Celeb crushes.

Diljit Dosanjh

The Punjabi singer confessed to having a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was cast opposite her in Udta Punjab, and the duo will be seen together in their next Good Newwz. Dosanjh has also never shied away from accepting that he has a crush on Kylie Jenner.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor shared his childhood crush in an interview. He confessed that it was Madhuri Dixit and the star even danced with her on the song Ghagra in his film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared in an interview that she had a crush on her Shaandaar costar, Shahid Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Khurrana confessed that he has always been a fan and had a crush on Preity Zinta since his college days.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan confessed that he has always liked Kareena Kapoor Khan and when he walked the ramp with her, the star shared that he couldn’t be more grateful to share the same stage as her at the fashion show.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra revealed that one of his favourite actors is Kareena Kapoor Khan and even confessed that she was also his teenage celebrity crush.

