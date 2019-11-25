Kartik Aaryan: The Best Quirky Looks Of The Actor You Must Check Out

The spunky 27-year old Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his Bollywood career. The actor boasts of acting prowess, good looks, as well as being fashionable. Kartik Aaryan is known to carry himself with great style and looks effortless while he does it. So, for all his fans out there or anyone that is looking to be as much of a head-turner as the stylish actor, here are a few quirky looks from Kartik Aaryan that will definitely inspire you.

Kartik Aaryan aces street-style chic

Ever seen Kartik Aryan in an alley boy look? Well, here is a picture of the actor looking like a boy-next-door as he sports a black and orange Ben Traverniti Unravel hoodie. The actor paired it with blue Diesel jeans.

Kartik Aaryan's love for sunglasses

It is no secret that Kartik Aaryan is a fan of sun-shades. The picture shows him rocking a pair of wayfarers from IRUS Eyewear as he announces his association with the brand. The actor paired the look with a grey jacket and minimal accessories.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys being a public figure

Kartik Aaryan is indeed a popular actor in the industry and a public figure. The actor solidified his star status as he decided to wear a jacket with the words 'Public Figure' imprinted on it. The actor wore this look at the trailer launch of his film Luka Chuppi.

Kartik Aaryan - Duck DJ

What do you think about this Duck DJ tee? Aaryan posted this picture on his Instagram and captioned it 'Baby's day out." The look styled by Priyanka & Kazim is indeed perfect for a day out. Check it out:

