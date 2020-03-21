The Debate
From Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal, Actors Draw A Workout Plan While In Self-isolation

Bollywood News

From Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal, here are a few Bollywood actors with some workout plan during self-isolation amidst the Coronavirus situation. Read ahead.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
katrina kaif

A number of people around the country have been socially distancing themselves in order to contain the spread of COVID 19. A few Bollywood actors have also taken up the measure and can be seen at home whilst the situation. Here is a list of actors who have been giving their fans some fitness inspiration as they isolate themselves.

 

Bollywood during Coronavirus lockdown

1.       Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif put up videos of herself working out with her personal trainer on the terrace. She made sure she gave some suitable work out advice for her fans. She put up a proper routine along with the information in the caption. Have a look at the videos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Read | Katrina Kaif Loves Hilarious 'Go Corona' Beats Added To Her Quarantine Video By A Fan

2.       Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has put up a video of herself doing yoga. She could be seen doing a cartwheel and a handstand among other yoga poses. She also wrote how she is practising the poses while she is self quarantined.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Read | Katrina Kaif Shares 'work In Progress' Video While In Self-quarantine; Watch

3.       Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has been another actor to put up videos of herself working out. In the video posted, she could be seen stretching out her legs and back for the right kind of spine workout. Have a look at her informative video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Read | Katrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor - How Actors Are Spending Time Self-quarantining

4.       Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal also put up videos of himself working out at home. In the video posted, he has mentioned how he changed his father’s bar into a gym area. He could be seen working out with heavy dumbells while a few weights were kept aside. Have a look at his workout video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Katrina Kaif; Bollywood's Guide To The Ultimate Summer Outfits

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

 

 

First Published:
