From Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal, Actors Draw A Workout Plan While In Self-isolation

A number of people around the country have been socially distancing themselves in order to contain the spread of COVID 19. A few Bollywood actors have also taken up the measure and can be seen at home whilst the situation. Here is a list of actors who have been giving their fans some fitness inspiration as they isolate themselves.

Bollywood during Coronavirus lockdown

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif put up videos of herself working out with her personal trainer on the terrace. She made sure she gave some suitable work out advice for her fans. She put up a proper routine along with the information in the caption. Have a look at the videos.

2. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has put up a video of herself doing yoga. She could be seen doing a cartwheel and a handstand among other yoga poses. She also wrote how she is practising the poses while she is self quarantined.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has been another actor to put up videos of herself working out. In the video posted, she could be seen stretching out her legs and back for the right kind of spine workout. Have a look at her informative video here.

4. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal also put up videos of himself working out at home. In the video posted, he has mentioned how he changed his father’s bar into a gym area. He could be seen working out with heavy dumbells while a few weights were kept aside. Have a look at his workout video.

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

