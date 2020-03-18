Kareena Kapoor Khan To Katrina Kaif; Bollywood's Guide To The Ultimate Summer Outfits

The season of summer is almost here and the Bollywood actors have their style files ready for the season. The actors always keep their fans engaged with their unique fashion choices. Take a look at a few actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and more who've slayed the summer style.

Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma; a guide to amazing summer outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a deep neck black singlet, the actor paired the top with a pair of boyfriend jeans. With hair kept open, the actor completed the look with a pair of black heels and a hand bag.

Katrina Kaif

During one of her shoots, Katrina Kaif donned a pretty floral dress. With yellow and white floral embroidery all over the dress, it had a deep neckline. The actor chose to leave her hair open for this one and threw on a beige coloured jacket to complete the look.

Anushka Sharma

During one of her vacations, Anushka Sharma gave her fans the ultimate summer outfit goals with this outfit. She fashioned a simple oversized white t-shirt and threw a pair of denim shorts to complete the look. Further complimenting the look, she accessorised it with a wide black belt and black glares. She chose a pair of white sneakers to complete the look.

Tara Sutaria

For one of her brand shoots, Tara Sutaria was spotted in a simple summery outfit. With a cropped white t-shirt, the actor completed the look with a pair of blue ripped jeans. Flaunting her pretty curls, she chose a pair of black sneakers to complet the look.

Ananya Panday

During one of her outings, Ananya Panday was snapped in a green singlet. She paired up the top with a pair of denim shorts. Leaving her hair open for this one, she completed the look with a pair of pink flip-flops.

