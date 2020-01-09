Akshay Kumar's Pics From 'Laxmmi Bomb' Sets Get LEAKED, Fans Say 'Singh Is King Is Back'

Ending the year 2019 by setting fire at the box-office with back-to-back releases, actor Akshay Kumar is back to his work. Many of his Bollywood projects in the pipeline are slated to release in 2020.

The actor will be featured in numerous projects including Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. He was recently spotted in Dubai while shooting for Laxmmi Bomb with the female lead actor Kiara Advani.

Fans of Akshay from Dubai have also shared glimpses and stills from the sets of the film. Here are a few images and videos that are surfing online.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani had arrived in Dubai to shoot for a song sequence for Laxmmi Bomb. The duo was clicked in two different outfits. Their sunkissed pose in one of the pictures is breaking the internet.

Details of Laxmmi Bomb

Reportedly, Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film Kanchana. The film will be directed by Raghava Lawrence. The first look of Akshay Kumar was shared on the occasion of Navratri. The horror-comedy is expected to clash with Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2020.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

The 52-year actor was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, released on December 27, 2019. He recently wrapped the shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi, slated to release on March 27, 2020. He will reunite with co-star Katrina Kaif after almost 9 years for the Rohit Shetty directorial. Apart from these, he will also be seen in Bell Bottom, Bachchan Panday, and Prithviraj among others.

