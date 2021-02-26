From Lisa Haydon To Kareena; How B'Town Moms Shattered Several Stereotypes About Pregnancy

Pregnancy is often misunderstood. Myths and stereotypes with regards to pregnancy usually come out as a barrier for women. One such myth restricts pregnant women from exercising while research shows that an active pregnant woman gives birth to a healthier and intelligently sound child. From Lisa Haydon, Anita Hassanandani to Kareena Kapoor, these women have busted every myth about pregnancy. They have proven that a baby bump is no bar to having fun. Here's what they are seen doing.

Lisa Haydon dancing in friend's Pilates baby shower

Fitter than ever, Indian actress, model, television presenter, and mom of two, Lisa Haydon recently attended one of her friend's Pilates baby shower in Hongkong. While enjoying with her two other friends, she recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of the three of them dancing with their pregnant bellies. Along with the video, the actress posted a series of photographs of her working out with her pregnant belly and having a fun time with friends.

In the caption, she wrote, "Might delete this video later lol. BUT I dare you to watch this and feel grumpy!!

Thanks @isabelledaza for whipping our as*%s for your baby shower instead of feeding us sugary cupcakes. True friendship!" (sic).

Housefull 3 actress Lisa Haydon, through her Instagram handle, announced that she and her husband, Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child, a daughter. Lisa and Dino are already parents to Zack and Leo. Lisa Haydon's baby bump could be seen in her Instagram pictures soon after she declared her pregnancy.

Shakira's fan Anita

Anita Hassanandani who gave birth to baby boy Aaravv on February 9, 2021, had been active on her social media and had been entertaining her fans even during her pregnancy. The actress posted a video on her Instagram handle stating that she has always been a fan of Shakira. Wearing a tracksuit by 'Trilling', the 39-year-old was dancing on Black Eyed Peas' song 'Girl like me'. Here's the video she posted.

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for Puma India

Kareena Kapoor Khan who welcomed her second son with husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021, was working throughout her pregnancy. She recently posted an Instagram Reel through her official account in which she was seen dancing for Puma India with the hashtag 'PUMAxKareena.' Glamorous Bebo was flaunting her baby bump while her fans were praising her for her stunning style. Here's what she has posted:

Image Source: Kareena Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Lisa Haydon's Instagram

