Saif Ali Khan Issues First Statement As He & Kareena Kapoor Khan Welcome Second Baby Boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcoming their second child, a son, were among the most discussed topics on social media on Sunday. Right from wishes from their near and dear ones and celebrities to memes, there were different kinds of reactions. The star couple issued a statement on the news, confirming that the mother and baby were doing fine, and conveyed their gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan issue statement on birth of son

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor had confirmed the news to PTI, "She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I''ll be visiting them soon."

The baby’s grandfather was then snapped at the Breach Candy Hospital on his way out. Saif and their first child Taimur too had been clicked by the cameras.

Congratulations poured in from the members of the family, celebrities, among others. Notable among them were wishes from Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, their cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba, among others.

Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra were among the others who conveyed their good wishes to the family.

Saif and Kareena had announced the pregnancy in August last year with a statement, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

On the professional front, both Saif and Kareena have been involved in multiple projects over the last year. Kareena was seen in Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium and had been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump is set to release towards the end of the year.

Saif Ali Khan was a protagonist on the web series Tandav. He has been shooting for the film Bhoot Police, apart from signing an action film Adipurush opposite Prabhas.

