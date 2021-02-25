Anita Hassanandani Shares The Reason Behind The Extra 'V' In Her Son's Name

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have recently become parents to a baby boy and also shared with their fans the news of his arrival on social media. While the announcement came as an exciting news, their fans had been asking what they had named their baby. In her recent Instagram story, Anita has shared the post which reveals name of their baby boy to be Aaravv and also explained in brief the reason behind the two V's in his name.

Anita Hassanandani explains the reason behind the extra ‘V’ in her son’s name

Anita has posted a number of pregnancy pictures on her Instagram in the last few months, which had her fans excited for her baby to be born. Now that she has finally given birth to a baby boy, the actor was quick to share his name. Naming her child Aaravv, Anita has shared a post in her latest Instagram story which explains why the extra ‘V’ has been added in his name. Expectedly, it has been done keeping numerology in mind.

Image courtesy: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Shares Photo Of Her Pet Mowgli Bonding With Her Newborn Baby Aaravv

It has been explained that the child’s number is 9, which is lucky for him. The number 9 adds to number 6 of Venus, and that is he reason behind the extra ‘V’ is added, to have a total of six letters in his name. Hence, he has been named as Aaravv. The post also shows an unseen picture of the couple, as they pose for the camera with smiles on their faces, while Anita holds baby Aaravv in her arms.

ALSO READ: Rohit Reddy & Anita Hassanandani's Cute And Funny Instagram Reels Together! Watch Here

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular faces in the television industry, having worked in a number of hit shows in her professional career. Some of her most popular shows include Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and others. She has also appeared in a number of films such as Ragini MMS 2, Hero, Taal and many regional Indian films as well. She got married to Rohit Reddy in 2013.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Shares An 'explosive' Video To Reveal The Name Of 'baby Reddy', Watch

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Shares First Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy While Holding Him; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.