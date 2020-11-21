From Nayanthara's Birthday Bash To 'Netrikann' Teaser Release, Here's Her Weekly Roundup

South star Nayanthara had dominated the news this week as she rang in her 36th birthday on November 18, 2020. Nayanthara's birthday posts also made headlines because post sharing pictures from her trip Goa to celebrate her mother's birthday with beau Vignesh Shivan, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had actor shared no posts with fans on Instagram until her birthday. Thus, here's taking a look at Nayanthara's weekly roundup from her birthday week.

Nayanthara's quirky birthday post

On November 18, before giving fans a sneak-peek into her 36th birthday celebration, Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle to share solo pictures of herself with a beautiful background of a sunset. In the pictures shared by her, the actor looked nothing less than stylish in a white tee which she paired with a multi-coloured floral knee-length skirt and white sneakers. Sharing the post, she had a quirky way of announcing ringing in her 36th birthday as she captioned the post, "apparently I am an age older".

Check out Nayanthara's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Nayanthara Gets A Surprise On Birthday From Family, Beau Vignesh Shares Glimpses

Nayanthara's 'lit' birthday celebration

After sharing her quirky birthday post, Nayanthara shared glimpses from her birthday bash to give her fans a sneak-peek into her 36th birthday celebration. In the pictures, the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam actor posed in a room full of white and gold balloons, next to a bunch of cakes and bouquets and fairy lights hung on either side of the walls. For her birthday party, she opted for a full-length sheer dress cinched at the waist and complemented it with a pair of mint-coloured footwear.

Take a look:

Also Read | Nayanthara's Movies To Watch This Week Which Are Absolute Entertainers

The first-look of Nayanthara's movie 'Nizhal' revealed

On the occasion of 'Lady Superstar's' birthday, the makers of her upcoming-filming Nizhal released her first-look poster to wish her on her special day. In the poster of her highly-anticipated Malayalam film, she is seen sporting a white salwar suit with a blush-pink dupatta. Sharing her Nizhal poster, her co-star Kunchacko Boban wrote, "Happiest of Birthday wishes to the stylish Lady Superstar!!!.....NAYANTHARA in NIZHAL.....Welcome back to Mollywood!!! (sic)".

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Shares An Adorable Note For Nayanthara's 36th Birthday; Check Out

Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' teaser released

The makers of her yet another upcoming film titled Netrikann released the teaser of the upcoming film on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday. The Twitter handle of Sony Music South shared a poster from the film to announce the release of the film's teaser on November 18. Their tweet read, "Wishing the inimitable #LadySuperstarNayanthara a phenomenal year ahead!"

Also Read | Nayanthara's Birthday: 15 Facts You Need To Know About 'Babu Bangaram' Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.