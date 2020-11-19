Nayanthara Gets A Surprise On Birthday From Family, Beau Vignesh Shares Glimpses

Actor Nayanthara celebrated her 36th birthday on November 18, Wednesday. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the former's birthday party. Nayanthara was surprised by her family with an adorable birthday decor, flowers and cakes for the actor. Sharing Nayanthara's birthday pictures on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan said, "missed being around, yet happy". Take a look at Nayanthara's photos.

Nayanthara's birthday pictures

In the above Instagram post, one can see the entire room filled with golden and white balloons, lightings, flowers and other decor materials. Nayanthara's family surprised the actor by throwing her a surprise birthday party. They also added, "Happy Birthday Mol" in the background. One can also spot a couple of cakes for the star placed on the table.

Vignesh Shivan shared six pictures of Nayanthara in this post. In all these pics, she can be seen posing with the surprise decor, her cakes and flowers sent for her. The actor looks stunning in a black maxi dress. It has netted sleeves and a v neckline. Keeping her hair open, Nayanthara sported sky blue coloured toe tip heels.

In the caption, Vignesh Shivan revealed he was not able to attend Nayanthara's surprise party. He also shared that Nayanthara's family had planned this surprise for the latter. Vignesh Shivan wrote, "How sweeet!!! ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° Such a lovely surprise from Amma, appa & Lenu Kurian the sweetest bro possible :)) our dearest chaaaach:)) ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ missed being around ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ yet happy ðŸ˜Š #happybirthday #nayanthara".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Love u â¤ Thangamey ðŸ˜ #HBD & Stay Happy Forever", while another added, "he Same dress.. So it means she join after the shoot ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜¬ðŸ™„ðŸ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Happy birthday Mera babyâ¤ï¸ðŸ˜". Another fan comment read as "So cute and wish u an happy birthday dear ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’ž". One of Vignesh Shivan's followers wrote, "Awhh happy birthday Nayan mam! We love you lots ðŸ˜". Take a look at some more fans' reactions to Vignesh's Instagram post.

Image Credits - Vignesh Shivan Instagram Comment Section

