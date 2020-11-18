Nayanthara's Movies To Watch This Week Which Are Absolute Entertainers

Nayanthara made her debut in the year 2003, in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Nayanthara, who has turned 36 today, has worked with the most popular names in South Indian cinema such as Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Rajinikanth and Vijay. The actor is one of the finest actors and most popular leading ladies in South Cinema and has broken several box office records and has even starred in women-centric films. Read on to know more about her and the films that she's starred in.

Nayanthara's movies where she plays the lead

Maya

Maya is a 2015 Tamil film which belongs to the horror genre and is directed and written by Ashwin Saravanan. Produced by Potential Studios, this movie marks Nayanthara's 50th film and is regarded as one of the finest Tamil horror movies. A Telugu and Kannada remake of the film was also made after the success of the original.

Aramm

Aramm is a Tamil film belonging to the drama genre. Written and directed by Gopi Nainar, Nayanthara played the character of a district collector in the film. The feature film was released in the second half of 2017 and went on to do well critically as well commercially.

Chandramukhi

A horror comedy film, Chandramukhi released in the year 2005 and was written and directed by P. Vasu. Starring South megastar Rajnikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles, the film did well commercially. The film is an official remake of Apthamitra, also directed by Vasu.

Lakshmi

Lakshmi is an action film that stars Nayanthara and Venkatesh and was directed by VV Vinayaka. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions, the film also featured Charmme Kaur, Pradeep Rawat, Sayaji Shinde, Ranganath, Sharwanand and Rajiv Kanakala in key roles.

Airaa

Airaa is a 2019 Indian Tamil horror film written and directed by KM Sarjun. Nayanthara plays the role of a journalist in this film. The film also stars Kalaiyarasan. Nayanthara plays a double role in this film for the second time, after playing a double role in Maya.

Tulasi

Tulasi is a Telugu action film directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film released in 2007 starring Venkatesh and Nayanthara where she plays the role of a girl next door who falls for Tulasi's (Venkatesh) character. Produced by Suresh Productions, Tulasi was a superhit and the music of the film, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, was also praised by movie buffs. Master Atulith, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rahul Dev, Vijaykumar, Sivaji, Ali and Ramya Krishnan among others also part of the cast.

Image Credits: Nayanthara_fans_club Instagram Account

