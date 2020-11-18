Samantha Akkineni Shares An Adorable Note For Nayanthara's 36th Birthday; Check Out

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of the Kollywood film industry, turns 36 today and social media is filled with wishes from her colleagues, fans, and family members. Samantha Akkineni, one of the leading actresses in South India, took to her Twitter to wish her contemporary star, Nayanthara on her birthday. She shared a beautiful photo of the birthday girl and penned a powerful wish for her.

In the picture, Nayanthara is seen wearing a pink T-shirt and staring straight at the camera. Her confidence is what makes the photo powerful. Sharing a picture of Nayanthara, Samantha wrote happy birthday to her. She continued her wishes by saying how inspiring Nayanthara was and saluted her strength.

Samantha Akkineni's Twitter post for Nayanthara

Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara💓.. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours .More power to you ✊sister.. Salute your strength and silent determination 🙏 #HBDNayanthara pic.twitter.com/uwhOpj2FVU — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 18, 2020

Nayanthara's fans are also taking Twitter by storm by posting wishes for the actress in the form of photos and videos. The hashtags #HBDNayanthara #Nayanthara, and #HappyBirthdayNayanthara are trending on social media since today morning.

For the first time, these two actors will be seen together on the big screen in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming movie named, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is a romantic comedy that stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, directed and written by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors. The film will have music composed by Anirudh.

Last year, the movie starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, and Nayanthara, was announced with a teaser. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was postponed. According to reports, the movie's shooting might commence sometime in 2021. An official announcement about the same is yet to be made by the team.

The teaser of her upcoming film Netrikann was also released today to mark her birthday and it has received an amazing response on social media. Vignesh Shivan marks his debut as a producer with this film. Nayanthara will also be seen in Annaatthe, with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, directed by Siva. Annaatthe is said to a family drama film. The movie will narrate the story of a brother and sister.

