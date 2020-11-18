Nayanthara's Birthday: 15 Facts You Need To Know About 'Babu Bangaram' Actor

Actor Nayanthara is celebrating her birthday today on November 18. The actor is famous for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, and is also one of the highest-paid actors of the South Indian film Industry. Some of her popular movies are Thani Oruvan (2015), Maya (2015), Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), Babu Bangaram (2016) and Iru Mugan (2016). On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at Nayanthara's trivia in the article below:

Nayanthara's facts

The actor was born as Diana Mariam Kurian in Bangalore, Karnataka, India on November 18, 1984. Nayanthara's family hails from the aristocratic Kodiyattu family from Thiruvalla, Kerala. As her father was an Indian Air Force official, Nayanthara and her family had to often move around the country. She completed her studies in places like Gujarat and Delhi. The actor graduated from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla, with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature degree. Nayanthara's career took a sharp turn when she made her Malayalam debut. The film came out in 2003 and was called Manassinakkare. The actor made her Tamil debut in 2005. The film was called Ayya and she played the role of Selvi. She then made her Telugu debut in 2007. The film called Yogi and she played the role of Nandani. The actor has only been seen in one Kannada movie. The movie is called Super and it came out in 2010. Her first cameo appearance was in 2007 in the film Sivaji. She was seen as herself. Nayanthara dated actor Silambarasan after they worked together in Vallavan. After a while, their relationship ended. The actor then had a relationship with Prabhu Deva that was quite controversial. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are still rumoured to be dating. The actor converted to Hinduism on August 7, 2011. She embraced the religion at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai and went through the entire procedure to become a proper Hindu. Nayanthara is a polydactyl and wears a rudimentary finger on her left hand. She won her first award in 2007, which was Best Actress in South Filmfare awards. Her most recent award is from South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Actress.

