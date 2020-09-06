Sushant's Friend Smita Parikh Jubilant At Rhea's NCB Summons; Says 'it's Payback Time'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh was jubilant as Rhea Chakraborty joined the investigation in Sushant's death after receiving a summons from the NCB on Sunday, which means that she has now been summoned by all three agencies investigating the case.

An NCB team, headed by Joint Director Sameer Wankhede, issued a summons to Rhea asking her to join the investigation on Sunday without any exceptions. The summon comes a day after Showik Chakraborty allegedly named Rhea in his confession to the agency, following his own modus operandi and drug-peddling circle being busted.

Taking to Twitter, Smita Parikh hailed NCB's move to ask Rhea Chakraborty to join the investigation and the arrests made in the case so far. Further, she also pointed out that the central agencies had reimposed faith by making swift arrests. (At the time of publishing, Rhea hasn't yet been arrested by the NCB, contrary to Smita Parikh's claims, though Rhea's lawyer has issued a statement implying that this is likely whilst calling the entire matter a 'witch hunt'.)

“Jiska mujhe tha intezaar

Wo ghadi aa gayi aaj “. Rhea taken by police this is the fifth arrest in 3 days guys I told you have faith in our agencies and pray for justice for sushant 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 all ssrians global roar payback time pic.twitter.com/cFphBqALL6 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 6, 2020

'Payback time'

NCB summons Rhea Chakraborty

In the most explosive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has on Sunday morning summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. The NCB team along Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Rhea's residence to serve the summons to accused number one in the Sushant's death case. She is enroute the NCB at the time of publishing.

CBI questioning 3 names ‘close’ to Sushant

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh, who also recorded her statement with the investigating agency on Saturday, revealed that Sandip Ssingh and the ‘mystery girl’ were being questioned at the DRDO guesthouse. It has also emerged that Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty is also being questioned.

Smita Parikh, on her way out of the DRDO guesthouse after recording her statement on Saturday, claimed that Sandip Ssingh and the ‘mystery girl’ were inside. When asked who the ‘mystery girl’ was, she responded, “She is the one who has been in the news in the last few days.” She also revealed that she has not been called for further questioning and when probed further, said, “I will give all details later.’ Parikh has made numerous claims regarding the ongoings in the case to Republic, and has surprisingly also been receiving calls from Rhea Chakraborty in an almost confidant capacity, with the last one being revealed by her from a day before Rhea took to the media to speak to friendly channels.

