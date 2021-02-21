From 'Padman' To 'Manjhi': All The Times Radhika Apte Films Celebrated Indian Villages

Radhika Apte has proved her versatility working in Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and English movies. So far, Radhika has worked in over 40 films throughout her career. Many of Radhika Apte's films are shot in rural India. The background's scenic views make one want to live in the Indian countryside.

Padman

Based on the real-life story of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, Padman is the story of a simple villager, Laxmikant (Akshay Kumar) who cannot stand to see his wife wearing dirty rags during her menstruation cycles. Much to the dismay of his family members and the villagers, Laxmikant sets out on a journey to build a machine to produce affordable sanitary napkins for all women.

Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai's plot revolves around an intelligent small-town cop Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddique) who is well known in society for his unusual methods to solve cases. He gets an assignment to investigate the death of a politician, Raghuveer Singh (Khalid Tyabji), who gets murdered on his wedding night. The assignment gets tougher as the politician's secretive family who denies co-operating with him. Radhika plays the role of Radha, Raghuveer Singh's young bride.

Badlapur

Starring Varun Dhawan in an intense role, Badlapur's story follows Raghu (Varun Dhawan) who is set on taking a revenge for the death of his wife, Misha (Yami Gautam) and son. Misha's car gets stolen by goons, during the chase Raghu and Misha's son Robin falls out of the car. Misha gets shot by the thieves. The mother-son duo succumb to their injuries at the hospital, which leaves Raghu devastated.

Parched

The movie follows four women who live in a traditional and orthodox village in North-western India. A widow, Rani (Tannishtha Chatterjee) wants her son to get married to Janki (Lehar Khan) of their neighbouring village. Radhika Apte in Parched plays Rani's close friend, Lajjo, who struggles in her own marriage and faces difficulty conceiving a child. Bijli is the village's local erotic dancer (Surveen Chawla).

Manjhi - The Mountain Man

The story is based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi, who attempts to carve a road through a mountain in the 1960s. Manjhi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) wants to connect his village to the nearest town, Wazirganj, to avail medical care to his villagers after the death of his wife Phaguniya (Radhika Apte). A pregnant Phaguniya tries to cross the mountain and ends up slipping. Due to the delay in reaching Wazirganj, Phaguniya passes away during the transit. She gives birth to a baby girl before passing away.

