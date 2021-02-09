Radhika Apte Shares Throwback Photos From Sets Of 'Ghoul', Fans Demand Second Season

Radhika Apte shared a new set of photos on her Instagram account. She shared the photos of herself while she was shooting for her 2018 web series Ghoul. Radhika Apte's web series Ghoul revolved around Arab folklore of a monster called ghoul. Radhika Apte played the role of Nida Rahim, a young interrogator who tries to find the truth behind the eerie behaviour of a new prisoner who disturbs a government internment camp in a dystopian future of India where fascism is at the highest level. Ghoul aired on Netflix on August 24, 2018. Radhika Apte shared new throwback photos of her character on Instagram.

Also Read | Production Designer Roy Christopher Passes Away At The Age Of 85

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans For '#HBDRitaAunty Trend', Says 'Mom Is Happy And Grateful'

Radhika Apte shares throwback photos of herself from the sets of Ghoul

Radhika Apte is very active on Instagram. She recently shared photos from the sets of Ghoul where she can be seen covered in dirt and holding a gun. The show received a fair response since its release in 2018 and now the new BTS pictures have left the fans amazed. Radhika captioned the post by crediting the photographer Ishika Motwane. She also used hashtags of Time Travel and Ghoul. Check out the photos below:

Fans are loving these new photos of Radhika Apte from the sets of Ghoul. Many others commented that they want a second season of the show. The post within a few hours of posting has got over 69k likes on Instagram and more than 150 comments. Actor Tillotama Shome also commented on the post. Check out the reaction of fans and followers below:

Also Read | Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith Joins Dungeons & Dragons Film Cast With Chris Pine

About Ghoul

Radhika Apte's web series was a fair success on Netflix. The show was written and directed by Patrick Graham and was jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Jason Blum. Ghoul consisted of 3 episodes and was the second hit of Netflix after Sacred Games. Other than Radhika Apte, actors like Manav Kaul and S.M Zaheer were also a part of the Ghoul cast. The show has a rating of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.1 on IMDb.

Image Credits - @radhikaofficial Instagram

Also Read | 'Pacific Rim: The Black' Gets Action Packed Trailer And New Poster; Check Out Here

Also Read | Sonu Sood Enjoys Feeling Of 'driving Under The Open Sky'; Wants To 'do It More Often'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.