Radhika Apte Recalls The Time She Had A 'good-romance' With OTT Platform Netflix

Radhika Apte has featured in several Bollywood as well as Marathi films. However, she is well-known to feature in several films and web series on Netflix, back to back. There was once a time when Radhika Apte was a part of every series or films released by Netflix, which led to several trolls and a meme fest. The team of Netflix recently spotted her in New York and she recalled the time she had 'good-romance' with Netflix.

Radhika Apte recalls 'good-romance' with Netflix

Speaking about her 'good-romance' with Netflix, Radhika Apte recalled the time she first featured in a Netflix series. Radhika starred in Lust Stories, a series of short films, along with an ensemble cast. She was also seen in Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap's Sacred Games. She played the character of Anjali Mathur in the series. Radhika was also a part of the Netflix series Ghoul. The actor called it 'good-romance' and also mentioned that it was tough for her to deal with the trolling that happened on Instagram. However, she credits Netflix for turning her trolling into a promotional event.

Also Read: Radhika Apte's Memorable Works In Theatre; Read Details

Radhika Apte's movies

During the interview, Radhika Apte also spoke about her life in New York. She said she enjoys the weather and the street food there. She also spoke about her career and said that she began her career in acting by doing a lot of theatres. She soon moved to films and series and Netflix happened. At this point in life, she plans to do a mix of both of them, since she loves both theatre and films.

Also Read: Radhika Apte's Films That Did Not Do Well At The Box Office But Received Critical Acclaim

On the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai. She played the character of Radha in the film and starred with actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi along with an ensemble cast. The film follows the story of a landlord who is murdered on his wedding day. The victim has a secretive family and the misfit cop's investigation gets complicated every passing day. When asked about Radhika Apte's future projects, she said she plans to do a film with Netflix, if they 'call her back.'

Also Read: Radhika Apte's Shows For Which She Earned International Nominations; Check Out

Also Read: Radhika Apte Shares Quirky Picture From 10 Years Ago Taken In A Classroom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.