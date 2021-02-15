Unseen Pic Of The Day: Radhika Apte's Rare Childhood Photo With Pet Dog Will Melt Hearts

Raat Akeli Hai actor Radhika Apte, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 14, to share a major throwback picture. The actor went on to celebrate her Valentine’s Day in a slightly different manner, as she posted a rare photo with someone she loved irrevocably. On seeing the post, fans of the star have gone all out to swarm the comment section with heaps of praises and sweet comments. Here’s everything that you need to know about the unseen picture of the star.

Radhika Apte’s unseen picture

Taking to Instagram, Radhika Apte shared a rare picture of her childhood days which has left fans in awe. In the photo, baby Radhika can be seen sporting a yellow attire as she hugged her pet dog. Looking at the picture, it appears that the duo shared an adorable friendship with each other. Her furry companion can be seen enjoying baby Radhika’s warm embrace in the candid photo. It seems that the actor missed her pet dog on Valentine’s day and hence decided to post a sweet tribute on Instagram. While sharing the candid photo, the actor accompanied the post with a heart emoticon as a caption. Take a look at it:

As soon as the unseen and rare picture surfaced online on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor were left in ‘awe’. They went on to attribute the picture with all things happy and nice as they called it ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’. Radhika’s comment section was also flooded with heart and smiley emoticons. Here’s taking a look at a few comments below:

On the work front, Radhika garnered appreciation for her stint as Noor Inayat in the American historical drama A Call To Spy. Post this, she was seen in Honey Trehan directed crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Among Apte’s upcoming films are three Bollywood projects namely, The Field, which will also be the feature debut of director Rohit Karn Batra, Leena Yadav’s directorial venture Parched and Bombairiya. Apart from this, she will also feature in a Tamil language drama film Ula.

