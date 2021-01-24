Radhika Apte Shares Her Experience Of Staying In London During Lockdown

Radhika Apte was in London throughout the lockdown period. She felt like it was one of the 'longest breaks' that she had in such a long time. The actor has been working day and night for her projects and due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the shoots were halted. In one of her interactions with Hindustan Times, she opened up on how she spent time in lockdown and what all she learned.

Radhika Apte's lockdown stories

The actor talked about her daily routine and that she ate well, exercised, tried to write well, etc. She did all of this without any pressure of being at a certain place. She took her time to get used to the 'new normal' but she hated the phase. She also addressed the situation going on in India regarding the economy and migrant labourers. She added that she didn't like how the situations were turning into and how many deaths were happening because of the virus. She appreciated her friends who were helping the migrant labourers and wished to be in the country to help them.

The Lust Stories actor is quite active on her social media and throughout the lockdown, she shared pictures from her house in London. She also shared pictures while she was out for a picnic. She further told the publication about the situation in London and how it is better than India. She added that people are meeting and markets are opening. Radhika Apte's videos on Instagram consist of her trying out new things. In one such video, she showed her skills while renovating her friend's house. Check it out.

Radhika Apte's movies

Radhika Apte made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. She got her first lead role in 2009 with Bengali social drama Antaheen. She came into the limelight with her supporting roles in Bollywood with movies like Badlapur, the comedy Hunterrr, and the biographical film Manjhi - The Mountain Man. She also worked with OTT platform Netflix for series like Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Ghoul. She was also nominated for International Emmy Awards. She was also part of movies like Pad Man and Andhadhun.

