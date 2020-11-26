Madhur Bhandarkar Slams Karan Johar For 'no Official Response' On Title Misuse Complaint

Director Madhur Bhandarkar had filed a complaint in Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) against Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for misusing his title 'Bollywood Wives' for his Netflix show. Madhur had shared these details on his social media revealing that he had filed a complaint. The Fashion director took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that despite multiple notices from IMPPA, IFTDA, and FWICE, there has been no official response from Dharma Productions yet. Check out Madhur Bhandarkar's tweet below -

No official response from Dharma Productions

Notices send to @DharmaMovies since 19th Nov, 2 from (IMPPA) ,1 (IFTDA)& 2 Notices of (FWICE )all r Official Bodies of the Film Industry, on misusing & tweaking of my Film Title #BollywoodWives...there is NO official response yet to any of the above Associations from Dharma. https://t.co/QBZyMWxXDG pic.twitter.com/zEfndEoATZ — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2020

The Federation of Western India Employees, in its notice to Dharma Productions, wrote -

We have received a complaint from our affiliate, IFTDA that you are misusing the titled 'Bollywood Wives' by adding 'The Fabulous Lives of' as a tagline. This is a very serious matter which needs immediate attention from your side because as per the rules and regulations of FIlm Makers COmbine and IFTDA, the similar titles can't be used by two different producers and you have used the title getting approval from your association. It is, therefore, a breach of trust and infringement of rights of our affiliate's member. You are requested to not use the said title with immediate effect, otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken against you/ your banner and your sister concerns.

Even after multiple notices sent to Dharma Productions pursuing it to change the title immediately, there has been no response from them. The initial letter sent by IMPPA to Dharma Productions was also marked for Netflix, where the show will be streaming. In his letter to the IMPPA, Bhandarkar had written the following - "We wish to inform you that we are having the approved title 'Bollywood Wives' for feature film/web series/short film. We have come to know that your member Dharma Productions are using a similar title with a tagline 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' illegally and without any authorisation. The use of the similar title is an infringement of the rights of the original holder".

