'Hero No 1' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This Bollywood Cult Favorite Comedy

Hero No 1 is a popularly known Indian comedy film of 1997, helmed by David Dhawan and inspired by the Rajesh Khanna film Bawarchi. The film has gained cult status through the years and is one of the most popular movies of Govinda and promises complete family entertainment. Read on to know more about the beloved Bollywood entertainers that were a part of the movie.

Hero No 1 Cast

Govinda

Govinda plays the lead role of Rajesh Raju Malhotra in the movie, who is the son of a wealthy businessman Dhanraj Malhotra. He is the love interest of Karishma Kapoor’s character Meena Nath and is living in her house, disguised as a servant in Dinanath’s house. The actor is popularly known and widely loved for his comic roles in the later '90s. His commercially successful films include Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Andolan, Hero No 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No.1 and Jodi No. 1.

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor plays the lead role of Meena Nath in the movie, who is the granddaughter of Dinanath and eventually the love interest of Raju, who is working as a servant in her house. Karisma Kapoor is popularly known for her roles in Jigar, Anari and the comedy flicks Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural and the 1996 thriller film Jeet. She received awards for her roles in Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Fiza and Zubeidaa.

Kader Khan

Kader Khan has played the role of Dhanraj Malhotra, he is a big businessman and the father of Govinda’s character Rajesh aka Raju.Kader Khan was a prolific actor who has appeared in over 300 films and has also done the screenwriting for over 200 films. He was awarded the Padma Shri award in 2019 January.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal plays the role of Dinanath in the movie, he is the grandfather of Karishma Kapoor’s character Meena. He was the former enemy of Dhanraj Malhotra, as he got splashed with muck by Dhanraj when he was walking on the street. The actor has delivered several acclaimed performances through his career of 38 years and was recently appointed the chief of National School of Drama in September 2020. The actor will soon appear in the movies Coolie No. 1, Hungama 2, Toofan, Aankh Micholi and Hera Pheri 3.

Tiku Talsania

Tiku Talsania plays the role of Vidyanath in the movie, who is the eldest son of Dinanath. Vidyanath is a schoolteacher who is not very punctual at reaching the school. Talsania is also a freelance theatre actor apart from films and has acted in Gujarati theatre too.

Satish Shah

Satish Shah plays the role of Pappi and is Dinanath’s younger son. He aspires to be a musician however fails to compose his own music. He is popular for his roles in the Indian sitcoms Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai VS Sarabhai.

The movies ensemble cast also includes Himani Shivpuri, Shakti Kapoor, Shashi Kiran, Anil Dhawan, Shagufta Ali, Rita Bhaduri, Rakesh Bedi, Omkar Kapoor and Harish Kumar.

