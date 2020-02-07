When Hina Khan's Bold Eye Makeup Set Hearts Racing, See Pictures

Hina Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote her first movie in Bollywood titled Hacked. The film hits the screens on Friday and also received a warm welcome at the box office. Hina Khan's Instagram could be a paradise for many who adore her fashion game. Only recently, Hina was seen wearing some bold eye makeup looks which added more glamour to her overall attire. Take a look at the times when her eye makeup caught many eyeballs.

Hina Khan inspired eye makeup

Recently, while promoting Hacked, Hina Khan was seen in a vibrant pink outfit. She wore a bold pink liner and underlined it with kajal. With neat hairdo, she looked classy.

During another promotional event, Hina Khan wore yellow eye makeup with a pastel grey outfit. She teamed the eye makeup with a nude lip colour. Check out.

Hina Khan looked like a vision to behold in the dark blue eye makeup look. She clubbed the eye shadow with a blue liner too. With dainty accessories and bouncy hair, she looked perfect.

Hina Khan opted for a pastel pink eye makeup look for one of her photoshoots. With the right stroke of highlighter and lip shade, her makeup looked classy. Hina Khan lined the eye makeup with thin kajal.

While shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan as Komolika was always seen in bold makeup and heavy outfits. For one of the episodes, she dressed up as a bride, wearing heavy eye makeup. With a bold wing eyeliner, she looked flawless.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

