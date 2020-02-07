From Ranveer Singh To Esha Gupta: Actors Who Support Arsenal

Bollywood actors have often spoken about the teams they support when it comes to international sports. Most recently, many Bollywood actors have been seen supporting international football clubs. Of late, Bollywood actors who support the team Arsenal in the Premier League are dominating the prime time shows. While many actors like Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh flaunt their Arsenal jerseys, others like Esha Gupta have been tweeting about her favourite Premier League clubs on their social media. Check out some of the Bollywood actors who support Arsenal.

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh wore the official jersey of Arsenal and posed for the lens. The Arsenal team supporters on social media were elated to hear that the actor supports their favourite team as well.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Two of Bollywood’s leading ladies, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, also support the team Arsenal. The duo was photographed with the red coloured jersey of the team. While Alia sported the jersey with a pair of black coloured pants, Deepika held the jersey over her casual yet glamorous outfit.

Disha Patani

Malang actor Disha Patani is also an Arsenal supporter. She took to her social media and wrote that she was thrilled to receive her Arsenal jersey and was seen sporting it as well. She even used the hashtag ‘Forever Arsenal’ to emphasize her love for the football team.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is an avid Arsenal follower. She is often seen tweeting about the matches and even cheering the team members on with her constant motivating words. She was seen sporting the red coloured jersey as she took a selfie with the ace photographer Atul Kasbekar.

