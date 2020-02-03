Gayathrie Shankar Delights Fans As She Shares A Throwback Picture With Ranveer Singh

Gayathrie Shankar is a Tamil film actor who has appeared in many lead roles. The actor started her career in the year 2012 with the movie 18 Vayasu. She recently received a lot of critical acclaim for her movie Super Deluxe, which was a thriller hyperlink woven on four subplots with characters spilling across subplots.

Read | Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Gets Ratna Pathak Shah On Board

Read | Bhoot: The Haunted Ship's Trailer Brings Vicky Kaushal's Spooky-scaries To Juhu Beach

Gayathrie posts pictures with Ranveer Singh

Actor Gayathrie Shankar is a popular actor with a huge fan base on her social media account. She was recently seen posting a picture with a Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh. In the picture, she was seen posing with the actor at a recent encounter with him. With that picture, she posted a throwback picture from six years ago when she had met him for the first time.

Read | Ranveer Singh Kisses '83 Co-star Jatin Sarna, Says 'Tumhari Bhabhi Dekh Rahi Hai'

Read | Times Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Proved They're The Cutest Bollywood Couple

Gayathrie captioned the picture telling her fans how humble and courteous Ranveer Singh was back in 2014 when they met for the first time. She revealed that despite that success and fame Ranveer Singh enjoys, he is still the same. She further mentioned that in their recent encounter, Ranveer Singh had many nice things to say to Gayathrie about her film, Super Deluxe.

Read | Vijay Sethupathi's 42nd Birthday: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Super Deluxe' Actor

Read | Samantha Akkineni Has Her Fangirl Moment With 'Super Deluxe' Co-star Vijay Sethupathi

Gayathrie Shankar movie updates

According to reports from leading media portals, it has been reported that Gayathrie would be uniting with Vijay Sethupathi for her next flick, Maamanithan. The two actors have shared the screen in the critically acclaimed Super Deluxe. The film will be directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

Ranveer Singh movie updates

After garnering appreciation for Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is all set for his upcoming sports biopic movie, '83. The actor would be portraying the character of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan. He has two more movies lined up including Takht and Sooryavanshi.

Image Credits: Gayathrie Shankar, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.