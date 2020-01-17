From Ranveer Singh To Katrina Kaif; Bollywood's Love Affair With Red Colour

Bollywood actors are often seen sporting clothing and accessories from multiple brands. Fans fondly try to imitate their styles and incorporate the fashion in their everyday lives. The stars are also often seen fashioning a single coloured outfit on their social media. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and more were recently spotted donning a full red ensemble. Looking dapper in those outfits, here are a few stars that looked stunning in red.

Bollywood Actors and their love for the colour red

Deepika Padukone

The star was seen fashioning a full-sized red gown. With a winged and pleated design at the bust area, the blouse had a tubed look. Going for a sleek and laid back hairstyle, the star chose a minimal makeup look for this one only applying red shaded lipstick.

Sara Ali Khan

The star was seen sporting a traditional outfit featuring a red lacy blouse with a similarly textured full-sized skirt. The star chose to top the outfit a golden coloured neckpiece and a pair of earrings and a bindi from the same set. Sara Ali Khan chose to leave her hair open for this one and completed the look a red lipstick shade.

Ranveer Singh

The actor donned a full red suit for a shoot. Dressed in a three-piece suit, the actor completed the outfit with a striped linen shirt and a green coloured tie. He topped the look with a red cap and paired it with black and brown moccasins and a pair of brown shades.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor was seen fashioning a non-traditional look in a full-sized red striped outfit. The outfit consisted of a long-sized top with full-length pants. Pairing it with pink bellies, the chose a sleek hairstyle for this one. She paired the look with a similarly textured sling bag and simple studded earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was seen sporting a red coloured gown for her Vogue shoot. The gown had a ball-gown design with a bow at the back. Going for an open-hair look, the star chose to accessorise it with simple oxidised earrings and chose a nude makeup look.

