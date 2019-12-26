Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday; Hot New Pairs Of 2019

Bollywood this year saw many content-driven films that were much loved by the moviegoers. Action movies like War also made the spectators go crazy. Bollywood not only saw amazing movies this year but also featured new hot on-screen pairing which was praised by the audiences. In the year 2018, Bollywood saw amazing on-screen pairings like Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Raazi and more. Similarly, 2019 introduced moviegoers to a bunch of new on-screen pairings. Here’s a look at that.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy

Gully Boy introduced fans to Murad and Safeena, the characters were respectively played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt as an over-possessive girlfriend and a bold girl was much appreciated by the fans and critics alike. Similarly, Ranveer Singh as the Gully Boy won the hearts of many. Their chemistry created fire on-screen. Not only that, but their movie Gully Boy is also running for Oscars.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday – Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were seen together in one of the recent releases of Bollywood Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi and Ananya Panday as his ‘woh’ made audiences laugh a lot. In real life too their friendship is not hidden. Both keep posting pictures with each other. There were also rumours that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are dating in real life too. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani – Kabir Singh

Despite being a part of negativity, the Tamil remake of blockbuster Arjun Reddy - Kabir Singh was one of the most commercial films of the year. The strong portrayal of characters done by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani was very impactful as it started conversations about a dysfunctional couple. Shahid Kapoor played the role of a surgeon who has anger issues whereas Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti who is his girlfriend. Many people had a problem with the subject of the movie however, no one can deny that Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani looked amazing onscreen.

