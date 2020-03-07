Robert Pattinson's Most Dramatic Performances That Fans Must Check Out

Robert Pattinson rose to fame post his appearance in the Harry Potter series and Twilight flicks. Since then, there has been no turning back for the brilliant actor. He has mostly preferred indie movies that explore unique, unconventional subjects. With all that said now, here are some of the best performances of Robert Pattinson in dramatic movies. Read on:

Remember Me

In Remember Me, Robert Pattinson essayed a prominent role alongside Emilie de Ravin. The movie received mixed reviews, but the actors were immensely praised for their performance. The movie, according to the fans of Pattinson, brought out the best in him. Remember Me is a romantic drama movie. It is widely considered to be one of Pattinson's best performances:

Maps to the Stars

Maps to the Stars is a 2014 drama flick that is helmed by David Cronenberg. The movie features Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack, Robert Pattinson, Olivia Williams, Sarah Gadon, and Evan Bird in the lead roles. Pattinson essays the role of a limousine driver and an actor who undergoes a lot of struggles and has desires to become a successful screenwriter. Pattinson was nominated as the best supporting actor for the movie. Here is one of the best moments of the actor from the movie. Check it out:

The Lost City of Z

The Lost City of Z is a biographical dramatic flick penned and directed by James Gray. The movie features Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland in prominent roles. Though the movie did not receive a lot of awards, it garnered huge attention and reviews from critics. The best moment of Pattinson from the film came when he delivered a monologue that surprised the other characters. Fans and critics widely praised his performance in the movie.

The Lighthouse

Regarded by critics as one of the finest films of 2019, The Lighthouse, set in the 19th century, revolves around two lighthouse keepers. The film was noted for its grim tone, black-and-white cinematography, and its atmosphere. Robert Pattinson received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the film.

