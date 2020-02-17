Robert Pattinson On Handling Success And Failure; Uses Anecdote From Own Life

Popular star Robert Pattinson made headlines with his recent look in the upcoming movie The Batman. He began his film career at the age of 18 by playing the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. After which he rose to fame with his role in Twilight as Edward Cullen. The actor is also one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Recently in an interview, he shared some insights related to his career and tried to motivate his fans with his wisdom.

Robert Pattinson says how he achieved success

The actor mentioned in an interview that at a young age, he used to go for acting auditions even when he knew that he would not get selected. He had a bunch of friends with whom he used to go for auditions. Robert Pattinson said that he and his friends used to party after not getting selected in the auditions. Robert was also quoted saying that "when you have had a moment of just sort of raging at closed doors. When the door opens, you are inevitably going to confront a cold gust of emptiness".

Robert Pattinson talked about the opportunities in his life and how everyone should love the process of failure instead of being sad about it. Following that, he said that if he would be sad about not getting selected in the acting auditions then he would not become an actor today. He stated that loving the process was more important than success.

