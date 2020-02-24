Robert Pattinson’s Most Romantic Films To Add To Your Watchlist

Robert Pattinson gained a huge amount of popularity with his role in the Twilight Saga series. He became popular then primarily because of his chiselled looks. He gained a huge fan base with people gushing all about Edward Cullen, his character from the series.

The actor recently grabbed the headlines when DC Comics announced that Robert Pattinson will be cast as the new Batman for the upcoming film based on the superhero. Robert will be seen carrying on a legacy that previously belonged to actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney in the upcoming films.

Romantic films that Robert Pattinson has been a part of

1. Twilight (2008)

Almost nothing on this entire list can beat Edward Cullen, the character that Robert Pattinson played in the Twilight Saga series. His role as the vampire who falls in love with a human made fans go gaga. Many even claimed the film as one of the greatest love stories of the generation. Even today, Robert Pattinson is known by his character from the film.

2. Water for Elephants (2011)

Water for Elephants starred Academy Award-winning Reese Witherspoon opposite Robert Pattinson in the film. The film was based on Sara Gruen’s novel of the same name and directed by Francis Lawrence. The film also won the Favorite Drama Movie Award at the People’s Choice Award.

3. Remember Me (2010)

Directed by Allen Coulter, the film starred Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin, Chris Cooper, Lena Olin, and Pierce Brosnan. Even though the film opened to negative reviews, the characters in Remember Me were loved by the audience. Robert Pattinson even won several awards for his role as Tyler in the film.

4. Love & Distrust (2010)

Love & Distrust followed the story of five unique short films that traced the journey of different characters and their quest for contentment. Robert Pattinson played the role of Richard who tries to win his love back after she moves to another country. In addition to Pattinson, the film also starred Amy Adams, Sam Worthington, Robert Downey Jr., and James Franco.

