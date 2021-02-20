From Sanya Malhotra To Kriti Sanon, Check Out How Divas Are Killing It With Sunkissed Pics

Time and again, Bollywood celebrities bless their fans' feed with stunning pictures. From stills of movies to vacation pictures, celebs keep their fans updated with all their day-to-day activities. This time, it's the sunkissed pictures which have become the new favourite of the celebrities. See how Bollywood divas have been giving major cues on how to click 'sunkissed' pictures.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has been enjoying a vacation currently. The actor shared a series of pictures where she wore a tan coloured bikini and paired it with a cowboy hat. She was seen facing towards the sun as she flashed a wide smile for the camera. The actor posted the pictures with a sun emoticon. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, Sanya appears to be enjoying every bit of her outing.

Disha Patani

A few days ago, Disha Patani posted a bikini-clad picture of herself. In the picture, she was seen standing in the pool as she faced the sun with her eyes shut. The actor was seen donning a pink bikini with blue coloured print on it. Disha left her fans in complete awe as users in a huge number reacted with heart emoticons on the picture.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share a picture of her where she was seen leaning on a car seat and looking at the back. The actor's face was seen brightened up as sunlight falls on her face. She was seen donning a subtle makeup look in the picture.

Esha Gupta

On Sunday, February 7, Esha took to Instagram to share a bright sun-kissed picture of herself. The actor was spotted enjoying some beach time as she flaunted her beautiful neckline. She was seen covering her face with a hat in the picture. Donning a poker face, Esha Gupta posted the selfie with a sun emoticon.

Neha Sharma

In the recent past, Neha Sharma gave a glimpse of her 'great hair day' as she posted a video of her on Instagram. In the video, the actor flaunted her braided hairdo in a sun-kissed video as she posed for the camera in all-black activewear. In no time, Neha Sharma's hair-appreciation post caught netizens' attention on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over it.

