Watch: Neha Sharma Gives Major Hair Goals In Sun-kissed 'hair Appreciation' Video; WATCH

After shelling out major sibling goals in a recently posted Instagram Reel with sister Aisha Sharma, actor Neha Sharma has now given fans major hair goals in a "hair appreciation post" on her Instagram handle. In the video shared by her on Instagram, the Youngistaan actor flaunted her braided hairdo in a sun-kissed video as she posed for the camera in an all-black sports gear. In no time, Neha Sharma's hair appreciation post caught netizens' attention on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over it.

Neha Sharma flaunts her 'great hair day'

Neha Sharma, who recently made headlines after announcing her upcoming music video with Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra for Stebin Ben's song 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar', is having a "great hair day" today, i.e. February 9, 2021. Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram handle to flaunt her braided two ponytail hairdo by celebrity hairstylist, Teji Singh. Along with boasting about her "on fleek" hairdo and dewy makeup with a nude undertone in the sun-kissed video, Neha also showed off her enviably fit physique in an all-black ensemble, comprising a black crop jacket over a bralette and yoga pants.

Posting the video on her Instagram handle, the Crook fame wrote, "Hair appreciation post..thanx @tejisinghofficial". Soon after Neha's video surfaced online, netizens showered it with heaps of compliments in the comment section of the post. In less than an hour, her IG post garnered over 335k views and more than 1k comments.

Meanwhile, two days ago, Neha Sharma teased the release of her music video with actor Sidharth Malhotra by sharing the teaser of the 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' song on her Instagram handle. The song is sung by sensational singer Stebin Ben while its lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The music video of Thoda Thoda Pyaar will be released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel on February 12, 2021. Sharing the teaser of the music video on Instagram, Neha wrote, "Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar Releasing on 12th February 2021".

