Sanya Malhotra Ups Her Bikini Game With Sunkissed Stills Post Scuba-diving Session

On Thursday, February 18, Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra blessed her follower’s feed with a set of new pictures from her recent getaway. Her vacation mood features, Sanya relaxing and as she enjoys sun-bathing in a gorgeous brown bikini. On seeing the post, fans of the star have gone all out to swarm the comment section with heaps of praises and sweet comments.

Sanya Malhotra’s bikini picture

Sanya Malhotra is having the time of her life in an undisclosed location, from where she is frequently posting videos and stills rejoicing the beachy location. In one picture, Sanya dons a contagious smile while pairing her bikini with a cowboy hat. Embracing the sun, the actor accessorised her look with quirky earrings. In another photo, the Shakuntala Devi star stands by the poolside as she strikes a side-profile pose. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, Sanya appears to be enjoying every bit of her outing. Check out the pictures shared by the actor below:

The bikini photos of the star have created a massive buzz online amongst her fan army. Netizens went on to attribute her pictures with all things happy and nice as they called it ‘cute’ and ‘amazing’. Heart and smiley emoticons haven’t stopped flooding her comment section. Take a look at how fans reacted here:

The photos surfaced online just a day after Sanya shared a video of herself enjoying a scuba diving session. Exploring the aquatic life underwater, the diva can be seen swimming amidst corals, fishes and marine beings. The short clip was set against the soothing Rehna Tu track from Delhi 6. Here’s taking a quick look at the video shared by the actor:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanya Malhotra last featured in the black comedy crime film, Ludo directed by Anurag Basu. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her comedy-drama flick, Pagglait. Directed by Umesh Bist, the movie also stars Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghhubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The plot of the film chronicles the life of a young girl who is discovering the purpose of her life while questioning love and belonging in the neo-modern small-town.

