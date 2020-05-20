From Sonam Kapoor To Vidya Balan; Celebs Show How To Style Boho Outfits

The popular boho style has been one of the most significant trends in the history of fashion. The style is characterised by many variants like long flowing skirts, dresses, peasant blouses with ethnic touches, wood or chunky jewellery, embellishments, and many more. The boho-chic style game became a part of the fashion industry in the early 2000s.

And since then, many Bollywood celebs have been sharing a great deal of how to rock the boho culture. Take a look at some of the divas who rock this trend perfectly and how can fashion enthusiasts style their own boho looks.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Romantic Films That Did Not Work At Box Office

Sonam Kapoor

For a boho look, Sonam Kapoor donned a green and silver loose shrug with yellow Anarkali and embroidered black pants. She paired her outfit with long funky necklaces and similar-styled earrings. For such a similar look, one can opt for some funky bottom wear and pair it with a plain kurta. For hairdo, you can tie your hair into a messy bun or keep simple by middle parted open hair.

Rakul Preet Singh

Another unique way to style boho look is to ace black. For this, one can pair a loose black floor-length shrug with flared pants and a matching crop top. In the above picture, Rakul Preet Singh is seen wearing a silver choker with her stunning boho attire. For her makeup, Rakul chose to keep her make-up nude with a hint of brown eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes and a messy bun.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Pictures With Gold Background Makes All Her Pics Look Regal

Shilpa Shetty

The Dhadkan actor showed fans another way of styling the boho look differently. In the above picture, Shilpa is seen wearing an ethnic attire which is a heavily printed matching charcoal and blush-hued lehenga and choli. The actor paired her outfit with a silver and gold choker with baalis and opted for juttis. One can also opt for mismatched colours and can have a multi-coloured dupatta to complete the look.

Vidya Balan

Acing an all-blue outfit, Kahaani actor Vidya Balan gives a major fashion idea to ace the simple boho-chic style, which is both convenient and informal party wear. In the picture, she is seen wearing a buttoned-down dress with a statement belt paired with printed pants. One can also go for the Indo-western look with a bit of a twist by opting for a messy bun or heavy curls for the hairstyle. However, a silver choker and kohl-rimmed eyes go well with the attire.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor To Madhuri Dixit: Female Actors Who Married People Outside Of Bollywood

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor And Other Female Actors Who Featured In Songs Sung By Armaan Malik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.