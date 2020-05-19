Sonam Kapoor And Other Female Actors Who Featured In Songs Sung By Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik is arguably one of the finest playback singers of the generation. He has crooned one of the most popular romantic numbers and also has a humoungous fan following. His latest song that has been trending is a western song that is known as Control. The song Control is also Armaan Malik's first English single. There are various female actors who have featured in Armaan Malik's songs. Check the list.

Actors who featured in Armaan Malik's songs

Sonam Kapoor

Naina is from the movie Khoobsurat. The song features Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan. Naina is sung by Armaan Malik and Sona Mohapatra. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kummar and the song is composed by Armaan Malik's brother Amaal Mallik. The song has received over 25 million views on YouTube.

Rakul Preet Singh

Chale Aana is from the movie De De Pyaar De. The emotional song from the movie won many hearts. The song has received over 119 million views on YouTube. Rakul Preet Singh's looks were adored by fans in the song. Armaan Malik's beautiful voice makes the song sound even more beautiful. Chale Aana is written by Kunaal Vermaa. The song is composed by Amaal Mallik. The Mallik brothers seem to have weaved magic yet again with this song.

Esha Gupta

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon is one of the most iconic songs sung by Armaan Malik. The song is written by Rashmi Virag and sung by Armaan Malik. The song features Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi. The song has received over 200 million views and 1.1 million likes on YouTube. The song released on November 24, 2015, on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Kiara Advani

The song Jab Tak is from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The romantic song features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. The song is written by Manoj Muntashir and is composed by Amaal Mallik. The song has received over 81 million views. There is also a Tamil version of the same song that came out later that is also sung by Armaan Malik.

