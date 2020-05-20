Sonam Kapoor's Pictures With Gold Background Makes All Her Pics Look Regal

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who is known for her rom-com movie roles in the Hindi film industry. Along with being a movie actor, she is strong in her Instagram game as well. Her Instagram profile is full of fashion photography with some stunning photography skills., Here are some of her posts from her official handle where all her posts with the gold background make the pics look so aesthetic and regal. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor's photos against golden backdrop

Sonam Kapoor shared this stunning post on her Insta while endorsing a brand. Even though the pic is so simple, the neckpiece, her silhouette and the regal gold background make this post one of the aesthetic pics to look at.

Sonam Kapoor with her girl gang

Sonam can be seen having a ball with her girl gang during a wedding celebration. One can find designer Masaba Gupta, sister Rhea Kapoor, photographer Karishma Karamchandani, Pernia Qureshi Gilani, creative director Tamara Ralph from Ralph and Russo and fashion designer Shehla Khan in the pic.

Sonam Kapoor sitting on gold throne

Sonam Kapoor talks about how she is doing her photoshoots at home these days. Even though she is shooting at home, the set up does not look any less than a king's palace as every furniture piece is in matching shades of copper and gold. Her copper-gold sleeveless top looks perfect with the printed copper-gold jeggings.

Sonam Kapoor's photos in white saree

Sonam shared a saree-clad pic posing in front of a subtle yellow gold background. The delicate and feminine saree that she wore was designed by Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor's collab design line. She wore this outfit at the Amazon Filmfare Awards in February this year.

Sonam's high fashion royal blue outfit

Sonam Kapoor looks regal in a royal blue outfit which seems a perfect match for winter. Her high boots, the stain smooth overcoat and her blue eyeshadow are the complete definitions of the modern era regal avatar. The gold sofa and the gold carpet completely match with her royal vibe.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

