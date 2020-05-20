Sonam Kapoor's Romantic Films That Did Not Work At Box Office

Over the past few years, Sonam Kapoor has worked in a wide range of films in her acting career. She has been a part of quite a few romantic films which aimed at showcasing the most divine love stories. A part of these romantic films worked while the others failed miserably. Here is a look at three romantic films of Sonam Kapoor which did not earn well at the box office.

Sonam Kapoor's romantic films that failed at BO

1. Saawariya

Saawariya is a romantic drama film released in the year 2007. The plot of the film revolves around two people who arrive in a small town with different intentions. One of them is in search of her lover while the other is on a vacation. The two have some beautiful time together only to part ways at the end. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali while the story is written by Fyodor Dostoevsky. Saawariya stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. The film failed to impress the audience with its content.

2. Aisha

Aisha is a romantic drama film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around a wealthy woman who turns a matchmaker as she believes she can see who is best for everyone. The film is directed by Rajshree Ojha while it is based on a novel by Jane Austen. Aisha stars actors like Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, and Amrita Puri in the lead role. The film did not work well due to poor execution and performance.

3. Bewakoofiyan

Bewakoofiyan is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around a man who has been having a tough time managing expenses due to the recession. His love life also starts to fall apart for the same reason. The film is directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Habib Faisal. Bewakoofiyan stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. This film did not do well at the box office as many believed the marketing for the film also failed.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: SonyMusicIndiaVIVO )

