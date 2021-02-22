From Unseen Photos Vault: Check Out The Rare Picture Of Rekha And Former Actor Mandakini

Rekha is noted for her versatility and acknowledged as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Rekha and former actor Mandakini starred in a number of films including the Indian feature film Ladaai in the year 1989. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, Aditya Pancholi, Gulshan Grover, Satish Shah, and many more. Many unseen photos of Mandakini, who quit acting in the 90s, have surfaced on the internet over time. Recently, an unseen photo of Mandakini and Rekha together was found on social media from their earlier days.

Rekha and Mandakini's unseen photo

In the black and white picture, Rekha was seen posing along with Mandakini with her arm across her shoulders. Rekha leaned to Mandakini’s height in the picture and both were seen giving a serene smile in the photo. Rekha was seen wearing a saree whereas Mandakini went for formal western wear. Rekha had tied her hair up and wore a bindi on her forehead. She accessorized herself with a watch on her wrist and a few rings on her fingers. Mandakini was seen wearing striped trouser pants and a striped t-shirt. She wore a shirt over it with only the last two buttons on and tied a knot in the end to give it a stylish look. She accessorized herself with a pair of leaf-shaped earrings, a bangle on her wrist, and few rings on her fingers. Check out Mandakini and Rekha's unseen photo in this Instagram post-

Rekha and Mandakini movies together

Rekha and Mandakini had worked in a number of films together. They first starred together in the action film Jaal in the year 1986 alongside Mithoon Chakraborty and Jeetendra. Then they starred in the drama film Apne Apne in 1987 along with Hema Malini and Jeetendra. Rekha played the lead role of 'Sharda' and Mandakini played a supporting role of 'Ila'. After starring in the hit film Ladaai, Rekha and Mandakini last worked together in the fantasy drama film Sheshnaag in the year 1990. Rekha essayed the role of Champa and her replica Banu whereas Mandakini essayed the role of Kamini, the love interest of Rishi Kapoor’s character Bhola.

Know about Mandakini's movies and where she is now

Mandakini is best known for her role in Raj Kapoor’s romantic drama film Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985 in which she co-starred with Rajiv Kapoor. The movie was a blockbuster and Mandakini earned a Filmfare nomination as Best Actress. Mandakini starred in few successful films including Dance Dance with Mithun Chakroborty, Kahan Hai Kanoon with Aditya Pancholi, and Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda. After 1989 Mandakini mysteriously stopped signing films and her last film was in 1996 in the film Zordaar after which she quit movies. Currently, she runs classes in Tibetian Yoga and is a follower of the Dalai Lama. She runs a Tibetan medicine known as Tibetan Herbal Centre along with her husband Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur.

Image Source: Mandakini's Instagram & a Still from Apne Apne

