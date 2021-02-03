Pooja Hegde Posts Unseen Photos With 'Jr Jr NTR', Teddy Bear 'Jackie', Baby Rishabh & More

After a lot of Bollywood and South Indian celebrities, polyglot actor Pooja Hegde also joined the bandwagon of 'Post a photo of' challenge on Instagram. Yesterday, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor dug up her photo album to share some rare and unseen pictures of herself with fans on Instagram Stories. From a picture with 'Jr Jr NTR' to a major throwback picture with brother Rishabh Hegde and teddy bear 'Jackie', take a look at some interesting Pooja Hegde's photos, shared by the 30-year-old on her IG Stories recently:

Pooja Hegde's photo with 'Jr Jr NTR' is all things 'aww-dorable'

On fan requests, Pooja Hegde shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram Stories after she took up the trending 'Post a photo of' challenge. However, one photo of hers, in particular, did the rounds on social media and that was with actor Jr NTR's munchkin, Abhay. When a fan requested Pooja to post a picture with Jr NTR, she shared a photo with his toddler instead and wrote, "Here's Jr Jr NTR instead... the only toys we could play with on set...hairspray! #cutie #setlife".

Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram Story below:

Pooja Hegde introduces fans to her 'Jackie'

The Housefull 4 actor also took a stroll down memory lane when a fan asked her to share a picture of herself "with teddy". Thus, after digging up her childhood photo album, Pooja shared a black and white picture of herself with a soft toy and introduced fans to 'Jackie', i.e. her teddy bear. In the picture, a young Pooja is seen flashing her beaming smile at the camera as she posed for the camera with the soft toy.

Take a look:

Pooja Hegde shares a childhood photo of baby Pooja with baby Rishabh

Pooja Hegde and elder brother Rishabh Hegde leave no opportunities to shell out major sibling goals on social media. Thus, when a fan asked the actor to post a picture with Rishabh, she shared a cutesy throwback picture of herself with her brother. In the picture, baby Pooja and baby Rishabh are seen spending some sibling time together.

Have a look:

Pooja Hegde is all-smiles in a candid photograph with her granny

Pooja Hegde is extremely close to her family and her Instagram handle is proof. She often shares glimpses of her we-time with her family on Instagram. Thus, a fan asked her to post a picture of herself with her granny and the Maharshi actor had a sweet candid picture with her granny to share with fans.

Check out:

