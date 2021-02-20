Who Is Raveena Tandon's Husband? Know About His Filmy Connection

Over the years, veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has turned out to be an inspiration for many. Many of her fans keep a keen eye on her social media to get the latest update about her upcoming work and other whereabouts. While the actor will soon celebrate her 17th wedding anniversary, a section of fans is still unaware of Raveena Tandon's husband. If you, too, wonder 'Who is Raveena Tandon's husband?' - here's a detailed answer to your queries, including Anil Thadani's age and other details.

Who is Raveena Tandon's husband?

Anil Thadani

Raveena Tandon's 51-year-old husband Anil Thadani is a founder of a motion picture distribution company in India, AA Films. It is speculated that Anil was born in a family which was very well connected with Bollywood. However, not much is known about his family. His distribution company has been involved in the distribution of many movies, including big flicks such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Fukrey, Welcome to Karachi, and 2.0, among many others. Interestingly, the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion was also distributed by AA Films in collaboration with another company.

As per BollywoodShaadi's report, the duo got married at a palace in Udaipur in 2004, after exchanging rings in November 2003. The couple will celebrate the 17th wedding anniversary on Feb 22 this year. Last year, the Dulhe Raja actor took to her social media handle and wrote a note for Anil to celebrate their 16th anniversary. “16 years of us and many more lifetimes together. Thank you all for the love and blessings always,” she captioned the picture-post. The collage included six pictures of the duo; giving a peek into their wedding to date nights and festivities.

After getting married to Anil, Raveena took a break from showbiz. She returned to the screen with 2017's release Maatr. Two years after the release, she was featured in Badshah, Tulsi Kumar and Abhijeet's song titled Sheher Ki Ladki, along with Suniel Shetty. She will be soon seen playing a pivotal character in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, which will also feature Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

