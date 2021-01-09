From Vanita Kharat's Photo To Kangana Ranaut's Video, Top IG Posts Of Celebs This Week

This week has been filled with interesting updates about several Bollywood celebrities who took to their Instagram handles to share interesting updates. Some of the posts that made headlines include Katrina Kaif’s deleted photo, Kangana Ranaut’s video, Vanita Kharat’s photo, and a few others. Let’s have a look at the Instagram posts of the Bollywood celebs that made news this week.

Vanita Kharat’s photo

Actor Vanita Kharat recently grabbed attention of netizens with her latest post. She broke the internet with her bold photo to promote the Body Positivity Movement. In her photo, she shared a nude picture of herself holding a white kite in hand. In the caption, she shared how she was proud of her talent, her passion, her confidence and her body. The moment she posted this on her Instagram, all her fans and her friends in the industry took to her post to appreciate her bold take on the Body Positivity Movement.

Kangana Ranaut’s video

The next was Kangana Ranaut’s video where she stated that how she was mentally, emotionally and physically tortured. She then addressed the nation, asked them to answer her as she stood for them and expected them to stand for her. Many of her fans came up to show their support and commented on how they will all stand by her side.

Katrina Kaif’s deleted photo

Katrina Kaif’s deleted photo was one of the most sensational ones on Instagram. As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating, one of Katrina’s Instagram stories gave proof that they were holidaying together. In her picture, when she shared a picture of her sister Isabelle playing ‘sequence’, some of the fans spotted Vicky Kaushal’s reflection in the background window. The moment she realized that fans spotted him in the picture, she deleted it immediately.

Guru Randhawa’s mystery woman

Popular artist Guru Randhawa had posted this picture recently on his Instagram handle and in no time his fans began speculating as to who Guru Randhawa’s mystery woman was. In the picture, he was seen happily holding the hand of a woman whose face was not visible. As they both were wearing traditional attires, fans and his industry peers took no time to conclude that he got engaged. They began congratulating them as his caption also stated ‘New Year, New Beginnings’. Later, Guru Randhawa again took to Instagram to end all the speculations by adding another post revealing the face of the mystery woman who was in fact, Sanjana Sanghi and they were gearing up for their new song.

Swapnil Shinde’s Instagram revelation

Designer Swapnil Shinde’s Instagram post became one of the top news of the week when she revealed that she was a transwoman. In the post, she stated how she struggled throughout her childhood and mentioned how she was tormented by other boys for being different. She then mentioned how she found the courage to accept herself that she was not gay but a transwoman and named herself Saisha Shinde. Several celebrity artists applauded her gesture and sent love to her.

