From Varun Dhawan To Neha Kakkar's Wedding: Contemporary Bridal Lehengas & Looks

Indian brides usually have an array of garments they can choose from for their big day. The amount of different 'wedding looks' has definitely increased in the past decade. However you look at it, one cannot deny that lehengas have taken the spotlight for celebrity weddings.

Trendsetters like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone all wore lehengas for their big day. However, the lehenga trend seems to have evolved to a great degree. Not only in terms of design but also in terms of colour. The once worn by every Indian bride 'red lehenga' does not seem to be the trend of the day. From Neha Kakkar's wedding outfit to Varun Dhawan's wedding, brides no longer seem to want to sparkle in red for their wedding day.

Varun Dhawan's Wedding

Varun Dhawan and long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal tied the knot recently and fans can't enough of their photos together. Varun Dhawan's wedding has been the centre of media attention recently. His bride Natasha Dalal wore a beautiful pastel lehenga which shone bright. She matched the work on her attire with her diamond jewellery - a sparkling necklace with an emerald pendant and earrings with pearl drops. Brides looking to be a little more simple can also pair such a lehenga with white gold jewellery and diamond earrings. Actor Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a matching sherwani, paired with a pastel and blue dupatta.

Neha Kakkar's wedding outfit

2020 saw quite a few brides who decided to dress just a little different from the traditional colour red. Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's wedding outfit was absolutely stunning and while one of the main lehengas was red, she wore a silvery-white lehenga to her reception and a pink one for one of the functions. While the singer went with an emerald green necklace with her white lehenga, one can also pair this with ruby or topaz gems as they will shine with ensemble just as bright.

Aditya Narayan's wedding outfits

Singer Aditya Narayan's wedding outfits were also the talk of the town in December 2020. The singer's long time partner and bride was dressed in an ivory lehenga with a pale pink dupatta. The ivory gold outfit looked lovely on her as she paired it with a dupatta and accessorised the outfit with a kundan neckpiece, nathni and an immaculate maang teeka. Brides can also pair this up with a gold necklace and rose pink bangles. The singer himself wore a matching sherwani of ivory white and a turban.

Speaking about wedding looks, Aditya Narayan's wedding outfits weren't the only ones that shone in December 2020. Gauahar Khan also got married in shining silvery white customized lehenga. She shared some photos on her official Instagram account. Take a look.

