Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Day 10 Gross Collection Of The Disney Flick

Frozen 2 is the undisputed champion of the latest Disney movies. It has dominated the domestic box-office and has gone on to become one of the top-selling Disney movies of the decade. The movie released on November 22, in the Indian theatres. It is a sequel to the previous Frozen movie that was released in 2013. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell reprised their roles of Anna and Else in the sequel, while Josh Gad yet again voiced the iconic Olaf. The music of Frozen 2 has managed to garner the attention of many with its catchy songs and playful music. Read more to know about Frozen 2 box office collection:

Frozen 2 Box-office collection

On Day 1 of the Disney flick’s release on November 22, 2019, Frozen 2 went on to collect a total of $42,205,262 according to a leading news portal. Day two of the movie witnessed tremendous growth in the collection as it increased by 18.6%, and collected $92,246,293. The coming Sunday and Monday were not so good for the movie as the sales declined 24% on Sunday and 66.4% on Monday. November 29,2019, was perhaps a great day for the movie as the sale of the movie went uphill by 131.2%, as it collected over $236,354,344. Frozen 2 is set to become one of the sixth $1-billion Disney movie in 2019, and it has been foretold by critics that it will definitely enter the Billion Dollar Club. It has garnered over $287,573,344 on day 10, which was a Sunday. The sequel of Frozen has not yet been released all around the world. It is set to release in South Africa, Paraguay, and Uruguay next weekend. It will be released on January 2, 2020, in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and in Scandinavia on Christmas.

Check out a special look behind the music of #Frozen2 with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) and Bobby Lopez. https://t.co/KIYLbYFU6M — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 29, 2019

