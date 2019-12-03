Frozen 2: Box Office Collections For The Second Installment Of The Disney Film

Frozen 2 has been doing excellently on the box office. The movie did well on the second weekend with collections of approximately ₹ 9.25 crores nett. The movie collected well on Saturday and Sunday.

Frozen 2 Box Office Collection

After the total collections of the first and the second week, Frozen 2's total collections have been estimated to be ₹ 35.56 crores, according to a report in a leading news portal. There hasn't been much of a change in the collections on Monday. The collections were increased by only 8%- 9%.

According to a report in Box Office India, there is an increase in the film's total collections by 50%. If this trend continues, the movie will get above the 45 crore net mark and close to 50 crore nett. The animated movie is doing well and beating the Bollywood comedy Pagalpanti on the charts.

Frozen 2 Total Collection

Frozen 2 has now reached number 35 on the list of the highest-grossing international movies in India. The movie has beaten Skyfall, which had a collection of ₹ 30 crores. According to a report in a leading entertainment site, the movie is estimated to cross the likes of Ant-Man And The Wasp, The Dark Knight Rises, and Justice League.

Globally, Frozen 2 is set to become of one of the six $1-billion Disney movies of 2019. Critics claim that it won't be long before the movie enters the Billion Dollar Club. The movie is yet to release in countries like South Africa, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Scandinavia.

Check out a special look behind the music of #Frozen2 with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) and Bobby Lopez. https://t.co/KIYLbYFU6M — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 29, 2019

