Frozen 2: Indian Box Office Review for The Record Breaking Sequel

Bollywood News

Frozen 2 has been doing well at the worldwide box office and it has been praised by fans and critics all over, read ahead to know Indian Box office collection.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
frozen 2

The sequel to the popular movie Frozen has been doing exceptionally well worldwide. The film has garnered positive reviews from critics and fans have praised it. Frozen 2 revolves the origin of Elsa’s powers and how the group face numerous adventures along the way.

Also Read | Maniesh Paul To Voice Kristoff In Hindi Version Of 'Frozen 2'

Frozen 2 box office review 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Frozen 2' Experience With 'baby Sister' Parineeti Chopra;see Video

The movie was released in India on November 22, 2019, and since day one it has had an amazing run at the box office. According to Box-office reports the movie witnessed the growth and has collected over ₹20 crores so far. Among the other days the films collected ₹3.25 crore on Friday, ₹6.75 crore on Saturday, and on Sunday it collected ₹8.25 crore, ₹1.75 crores on Monday.

Also Read |  Frozen 2: What Does The End-credits Scene Mean And Why Should You Stay Back For It

However, on the global market scale, the movie broke records as it collected a record $350 million. The makers of the film were impressed with the success of the film and expressed their gratitude to the fans. The makers currently haven’t had any plans to make a sequel for the film, however looking at the film’s success the possibility may be on the table. In an interview, the makers have hinted on a possible Frozen 3 but no official comment has been given yet.

Also Read | Frozen 2: Filmmakers Discuss The Possibility Of A Third Film In The Franchise

 

 

 

