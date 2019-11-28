Frozen 2: Indian Box Office Review for The Record Breaking Sequel

The sequel to the popular movie Frozen has been doing exceptionally well worldwide. The film has garnered positive reviews from critics and fans have praised it. Frozen 2 revolves the origin of Elsa’s powers and how the group face numerous adventures along the way.

Call it luck or destiny, but I've voiced some strong, amazing characters for Disney. Voicing Elsa was a joy, & working with my baby sister @ParineetiChopra was an added bonus. Can't wait for you guys to see it... #Frozen2 in cinemas November 22#FrozenSisters @DisneyStudiosIN pic.twitter.com/lqMRCrPWGz — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Maniesh Paul To Voice Kristoff In Hindi Version Of 'Frozen 2'

Frozen 2 box office review

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Frozen 2' Experience With 'baby Sister' Parineeti Chopra;see Video

The movie was released in India on November 22, 2019, and since day one it has had an amazing run at the box office. According to Box-office reports the movie witnessed the growth and has collected over ₹20 crores so far. Among the other days the films collected ₹3.25 crore on Friday, ₹6.75 crore on Saturday, and on Sunday it collected ₹8.25 crore, ₹1.75 crores on Monday.

#Frozen2 is a success... Goes from strength to strength... Emerges big fav of kids/families... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Frozen [₹ 2.8 cr] on *Day 1* itself... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 7.10 cr, Sun 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 19.10 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 22.74 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2019

Also Read | Frozen 2: What Does The End-credits Scene Mean And Why Should You Stay Back For It

However, on the global market scale, the movie broke records as it collected a record $350 million. The makers of the film were impressed with the success of the film and expressed their gratitude to the fans. The makers currently haven’t had any plans to make a sequel for the film, however looking at the film’s success the possibility may be on the table. In an interview, the makers have hinted on a possible Frozen 3 but no official comment has been given yet.

Also Read | Frozen 2: Filmmakers Discuss The Possibility Of A Third Film In The Franchise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.