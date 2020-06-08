Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Other Celebs With Interesting Instagram Bios

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms used by people all across the world. The photo and video sharing application allows its users to share their photographs and opinions via their caption. Many Bollywood stars are active users of this application. It allows them to stay connected with their fans and also helps them keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. A few Bollywood actors have interesting Instagram bio which either makes one laugh out loud or describe their all-time mood. Check out the list here:

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is popular among masses for essaying unconventional roles. Whether it is a foul-tongued gangster’s wife or a fierce lady-don, the diva has many on-screen personalities to her credit. Known for picking unconventional roles, Richa Chadha has spent more than 10 years in the Hindi film industry. She enjoys the fan following of 1.7m on Instagram and has “Global Gypsy” written on her Instagram bio which aptly describes her free-spirit.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is another popular Bollywood diva who enjoys a humungous fan following of 48.4m on Instagram. The diva aptly knows how to stay connected with fans via social media. Her Instagram bio says “Moody, Floaty, Fire and Desire!”

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra began her career by winning the Miss World Pageant. The model turned actor earned global recognition for her versatile roles across Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram bio asks a simple question to all her followers. It describes how every picture tells a story. Further on it asks her followers to look carefully and see if they can recognise the story.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram bio has elements of fun and serious life lessons. The first line of his bio describes how he is a son, brother, friend and an actor but all four roles are under work in progress. The next line gives his followers a valuable lesson about time. It says how people refer to time as money but according to the actor, it is a lie, because in a true sense, time is life.

Ananya Panday

The two-film old actor Ananya Panday has already gained massive fandom because of her acting prowess. The young actor’s Instagram has only two words that aptly describe her all-time mood. Ananya Panday’s funny Instagram bio says “Serial Chiller”.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is another Bollywood diva who has an interesting Instagram bio. The actor bio reads “illegitimi non-carborundum” which is a Latin phrase. It literally translates to “Don’t let them bring you down” in English.

